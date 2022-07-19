How safe is Bedford? The council wants to hear your views

Do feel safe walking about the town?

Whatever your views, a multi-agency group in the borough wants to hear from you as part of its Community Safety survey.

The responses will help assess crime and anti-social behaviour in the borough, and inform the new Community Safety Plan 2023-26.

Do you think Bedford is safe?

The group – called The Bedford Borough Community Safety Partnership – is made up of the council, Bedfordshire Police, Fire & Rescue Service, the probation service and health leaders.

They work with housing associations, local businesses and voluntary/community organisations to tackle crime, disorder, anti-social behaviour, drug and alcohol misuse and increase people’s perceptions about safety and well-being in our communities.

The survey will ask questions about how safe people feel in their local area and in the town centre, any crime or anti-social behaviour they have experienced, and wider questions about experiences of and perceptions of these issues.

You can also request a paper version of the survey by emailing [email protected] They are also available at Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, MK42 9AP and all Bedford borough libraries.

The closing date is September 30.

Cllr Colleen Atkins, portfolio holder for community safety, said: “The Community Safety Plan is an important document, which sets out the priorities that the partnership will work to for 2023-26. The current priorities are high harm & violence, hidden harm & exploitation and building community confidence.