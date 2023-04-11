You should be held up for anything between 10 and 30 minutes

Bedford's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 10 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 5am until April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – back-to-back mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A14, from 8pm to 5am until April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, junction 13 to junction 21 – lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Water End interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm April 12 to 5am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 18 – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 to Black Cat roundabout – exit slip road closure, entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm April 13 to 5am April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, A600 to Marston Moretaine – slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 1pm April 15 to 5am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Irthlingborough to Thrapston, carriageway, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network

• A1, from 9pm April 15 to 5am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway/reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 Renhold – exit and entry slip road closures, carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway