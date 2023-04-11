Over 1,500 attend Bedford's second Street Iftar

The event was held at the Corn Exchange

Over 1,500 people who took part in Ramadan came together to break their fast on Thursday.

The event – called a Street Iftar – was held at Bedford Corn Exchange, and also attracted volunteers, dignitaries and even the BBC.

Funded by sponsors as well as through donations from the community, the event – organised by Islam Bedford, Eid in Bedford, with the charity partner Islamic Relief – was hosted by nationally-acclaimed call to prayer and Quran reciter Qari Hassen Rasool.

Representatives from the mosques in Bedford, as well as High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Russell Beard, ACC Dan Vajzovic from Beds Police, Harpur Trust, Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson, and MP Mohammed Yasin, also attended Bedford’s second Street Iftar.

The event was open to people of all or no faith.

1 . . The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Russell Beard, along with ACC Dan Vajzovic from Beds Police, Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson and Bedford MP Mohammed Yasin, attended the event Photo: Islam Bedford and Eid in Bedford

2 . . Russell Beard, the new High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Photo: Islam Bedford and Eid in Bedford

3 . . Quran reciter Qari Hassen Rasool Photo: Islam Bedford and Eid in Bedford

4 . . All smiles at the Corn Exchange on Thursday Photo: Islam Bedford and Eid in Bedford