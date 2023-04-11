News you can trust since 1845
The Bedford Iftar event at the Corn Exchange on Thursday (Picture courtesy of Islam Bedford and Eid in Bedford)The Bedford Iftar event at the Corn Exchange on Thursday (Picture courtesy of Islam Bedford and Eid in Bedford)
Over 1,500 attend Bedford's second Street Iftar

The event was held at the Corn Exchange

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST

Over 1,500 people who took part in Ramadan came together to break their fast on Thursday.

The event – called a Street Iftar – was held at Bedford Corn Exchange, and also attracted volunteers, dignitaries and even the BBC.

Funded by sponsors as well as through donations from the community, the event – organised by Islam Bedford, Eid in Bedford, with the charity partner Islamic Relief – was hosted by nationally-acclaimed call to prayer and Quran reciter Qari Hassen Rasool.

Representatives from the mosques in Bedford, as well as High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Russell Beard, ACC Dan Vajzovic from Beds Police, Harpur Trust, Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson, and MP Mohammed Yasin, also attended Bedford’s second Street Iftar.

The event was open to people of all or no faith.

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Russell Beard, along with ACC Dan Vajzovic from Beds Police, Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson and Bedford MP Mohammed Yasin, attended the event

1. .

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Russell Beard, along with ACC Dan Vajzovic from Beds Police, Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson and Bedford MP Mohammed Yasin, attended the event

Russell Beard, the new High Sheriff of Bedfordshire

2. .

Russell Beard, the new High Sheriff of Bedfordshire

Quran reciter Qari Hassen Rasool

3. .

Quran reciter Qari Hassen Rasool

All smiles at the Corn Exchange on Thursday

4. .

All smiles at the Corn Exchange on Thursday

BedfordBBC