Expect delays on A421 and A1 as Bedford drivers warned of SIX road closures

Bedford's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Expect delays of up to half an hour

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm September 14 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Marston Moretaine – entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm October 18 to 5am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A600 – carriageway closure and lane closures for drainage on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 10pm October 19 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston Interchange to A1 Great North Road – carriageway closure for carriageway/anti-skid on behalf of National Highways

• A428, from 7am October 26 to 6pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Eltisley to B1043 roundabout – diversion route on behalf of Anglian Water