Unused warehouse in Bedford sells for millions
Owner had “no further need” for 41,009 sq ft building
An unused industrial unit has been bought in a £4.95 million deal.
The 41,009 sq ft headquarters building at A&B Hammond Road, Bedford, attracted strong interest from a range of investors and owner-occupiers.
In the end, the successful bid came from an unnamed European investor with local holdings.
Andrew Clarke, associate and head of agency at Kirkby Diamond in Bedford, said the new owners plan to invest heavily to refurbish the property and improve its energy efficiency.
He said: “This is an excellent result for our client and for Bedford business. We acted on behalf of a local owner-occupier who had no further need for the building so decided to dispose of it.
“We went to best and final bids and one of the main local investor stakeholders was chosen. Their plan is to refurbish the unit and increase its green credentials, giving Bedford much-needed industrial stock.”