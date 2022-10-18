An unused industrial unit has been bought in a £4.95 million deal.

The 41,009 sq ft headquarters building at A&B Hammond Road, Bedford, attracted strong interest from a range of investors and owner-occupiers.

In the end, the successful bid came from an unnamed European investor with local holdings.

An aerial shot of Hammond Road, Bedford

Andrew Clarke, associate and head of agency at Kirkby Diamond in Bedford, said the new owners plan to invest heavily to refurbish the property and improve its energy efficiency.

He said: “This is an excellent result for our client and for Bedford business. We acted on behalf of a local owner-occupier who had no further need for the building so decided to dispose of it.