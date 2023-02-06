Expect delays, delays, delays on the A1 with EIGHT temporary closures, Bedford drivers told

Drivers in and around Bedford will have NINE National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

There are eight road closures on the A1 and one on the A421

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm January 23 to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, junction 13 to Renhold – back-to-back mobile lane closures due to carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am March 4 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

• A1, from 9pm January 23 to 5am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Eaton Socon to Radwell – entry slip closure and lane closures for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm August 30 2022 to 5am June 2 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm February 7 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Wyboston junction – back-to-back lane two closure on behalf of UKPN

• A1, from 9pm February 8 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Eaton Socon to Wyboston – lane closure due to horticulture/cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden roundabout to Wyboston Interchange – carriageway closure and lane closure for horticulture/cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford – lane closure due to horticulture/cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

