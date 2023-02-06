Greyfriars to be restored after Bedford Town Deal's projects get green light

More parts of the town centre are getting a revamp as part of the Bedford Town Deal.

The Government has giving the green light to start delivering the projects which include:

Midland Road regeneration

Greyfriars

Restoration of St Paul’s Square

Improvements to the Greyfriars junction

The Midland Road regeneration project will include enhancements to shopfronts and buildings in the hope of making it a more inviting route between the rail station and town centre.

St Paul's Square

The carriageway width will also be reduced to improve the walking routes and there’ll be new street furniture.

Over at St Paul’s Square, there’ll be a comprehensive redevelopment of the square, as well as further work in Harpur Square, to support a variety of outdoor events, activities and performances.

The Bedford Town Deal Board hopes this will “increase vibrancy and footfall and diversify the town centre’s offer to promote Bedford as a visitor destination”.

And as part of the Greyfriars improvements, it's hoped the layout of the road junction will help pedestrians and cyclists.

It will also open up space for further development and regeneration of the former police station site.

The Greyfriars project is being joint-funded by the Bedford Town Deal, which will contribute £2.13 million, and Bedfordshire Police, who are contributing £250,000.

Samantha Laycock, Bedford Town Deal Board chair, said: “Revitalising these key town centre gateways will enhance our shared vision for people to visit, live, do business from and help visitors to stay for longer in a higher quality environment/place making.”