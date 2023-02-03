Budget will protect vital services says Bedford council as 2.9% council tax rise agreed

Bedford Borough Council’s new budget gives it a sound financial basis to face the challenges ahead and keeps council tax down, a senior councillor told members.

“We’re going to continue to protect vital services,” councillor Michael Headley (LibDems, Putnoe), the portfolio holder for finance, said at the Full Council Meeting on Wednesday (February 1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And provide for those most in need with increased funding for adult and children social care.

Borough Hall Bedford

“It keeps council tax down when local residents are facing the cost of living crisis,” he said.

A report presented to the meeting said the proposed increase in council tax for 2023/2024 is 2.9 per cent.

This comprises 0.9 per cent of core council tax, and 2.0 per cent for the Adult Social Care precept.

This is an increase of £48.98 on the average band D property, giving a council tax of £1,737.92 a year.

Councillor Headley also told the meeting that the council inherited a £90 million debt when the county council was abolished in 2009.

“We’ve got it down from £90 million to £65 million, actually soon to be £60 million,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That is saving us a million pounds a year in interest payments. That’s a million pounds a year where can provide services rather than paying interest payments,” he said.

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, thanked councillor Headley for his “leadership” throughout the budget process and his control on finances.

“And not allowing us to build up debt so that our children and grandchildren have to pay it for years to come,” he said.

“It’s a very difficult thing to do, to balance that need for services whilst trying to keep council tax down. The government keeps on talking about the council’s spending power. This spending power assumes that we will increase [council tax] by the 4.99 per cent we’re allowed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So when they say ‘spending power’, what they mean is ‘put it onto the taxpayer and let them pay’,” he said.