Expect delays as £5m noise barriers installed on A421 Bedford

Work will take 10 months to complete

By Clare Turner
Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:11 pm - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:12 pm

Work on a new noise barrier on the A421 between Marston Moretaine and Wootton will start later this month.

It’s the latest in a series of improvements National Highways is making to the eight-mile road that connects Bedford with the M1 motorway.

The noise barrier will be made from recycled plastics and last three times longer than the wooden barrier it replaces

The £5 million project will start on October 31 and is expected to take 10 months to complete.

Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance as weeknight diversions between 8pm – 6am will be necessary at certain times.

The new sound barrier will be a mile long and is constructed of steel posts and composite panels made from recycled plastics – giving it a 30-year lifespan.

Chris Young, National Highways Project Manager for the scheme, said: “Replacing this barrier is a significant element in the ongoing maintenance of this road and will help to limit the associated noise to those living close by.

Previous wooden barrier was subject to weather damage with sections needing to be repaired or replaced

“While this work is necessary, we are aware of the inconvenience this causes to those regularly using the road. Please be reassured that we have planned our work to keep any closures to an absolute minimum. When these are necessary, they will be scheduled over weeknights between 8pm and 6am when traffic will be light.

“We will also review our plans as the work gets under way and make any necessary changes.

You can view the plans in detail at an exhibition on Wednesday (October 12) at the Forest Centre in Marston Moretaine between 10am and 6pm.

