Bedford's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Expect delays of up to half an hour

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm September 14 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Marston Moretaine – entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

• A45, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Stanwick – lane closures due to maintenance work