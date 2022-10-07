Man taken to hospital after foot 'crushed' by bin lorry in Kempston

A binman is receiving treatment in hospital following an incident with a bin lorry yesterday (Thursday).

According to one reader, one of the refuse collectors had his left foot crushed by the lorry as he was getting out of the cab.

A police spokesman said: “We were called just after 10.20am yesterday (Thursday) to a report that a man had been involved in an incident with a bin lorry in Naylor Avenue, Kempston.

Naylor Avenue in Kempston