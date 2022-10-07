News you can trust since 1845

Man taken to hospital after foot 'crushed' by bin lorry in Kempston

The incident happened in Naylor Avenue

By Clare Turner
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:24 pm - 1 min read

A binman is receiving treatment in hospital following an incident with a bin lorry yesterday (Thursday).

According to one reader, one of the refuse collectors had his left foot crushed by the lorry as he was getting out of the cab.

A police spokesman said: “We were called just after 10.20am yesterday (Thursday) to a report that a man had been involved in an incident with a bin lorry in Naylor Avenue, Kempston.

Naylor Avenue in Kempston

“The man suffered injuries to his foot and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

