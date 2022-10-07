Man taken to hospital after foot 'crushed' by bin lorry in Kempston
The incident happened in Naylor Avenue
By Clare Turner
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:24 pm
- 1 min read
A binman is receiving treatment in hospital following an incident with a bin lorry yesterday (Thursday).
According to one reader, one of the refuse collectors had his left foot crushed by the lorry as he was getting out of the cab.
A police spokesman said: “We were called just after 10.20am yesterday (Thursday) to a report that a man had been involved in an incident with a bin lorry in Naylor Avenue, Kempston.
“The man suffered injuries to his foot and was taken to hospital for treatment.”