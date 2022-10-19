Work on a new safety barrier, improved drainage as well as new road markings on the A1 will start next week.

It’s part of a £4.6 million scheme between the Black Cat roundabout and Biggleswade.

National Highways will replace the 3.8-mile safety barrier which runs the length of the dual carriageway between the Black Cat roundabout where the A1 meets the A421 in Bedford and Biggleswade. The work will also reduce the risk of flooding as well as repaint the road markings.

The project is scheduled to start on Monday (October 24) and is expected to take four months to complete.

This scheme is separate to the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements – which is due to begin construction in December.

The weeknight diversions will be in place between 8pm-6am.

Division routes:

Monday, October 31 to Friday, December 16 – Eastbound closures: When the A1 is closed between the Black Cat junction and Sandy, drivers heading southbound will take the A421 southwest, and then the A603 Bedford Road/Sandy Road east through Moggerhanger to rejoin the A1 at Sandy. Drivers heading northbound will follow this route in reverse.