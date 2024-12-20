East West Rail says it will drive economic growth and create jobs in Bedfordshire - but it can't say how many

There are three drop-in events nearby - one in Bedford, one in Roxton and one in Marston Moretaine (Picture: Pixabay)

East West Rail (EWR) has announced that its new railway promises to drive economic growth and create jobs across the region.

While precise employment figures for future services are not yet available, EWR emphasised its commitment to creating opportunities for local communities at every stage of the project.

It said the region’s business, scientific, and technical potential will be unlocked to “create and deliver high-quality jobs” and support sustainable new communities that will “bring benefits to the whole region.”

An EWR spokesperson explained: “It will create opportunities for local people by providing better access to high-quality jobs, as well as being a key driver of economic prosperity, providing businesses with the confidence to invest in the area with the prospect of greater connectivity.

“This will give greater accessibility to more trade and a larger labour market. As EWR unlocks the constraints on growth and enables world-leading sectors to expand, it will attract increased investment locally, which would be felt not just in Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford, and Cambridge but across the country.”

The spokesperson added that the railway will boost footfall in and around stations along the line, helping local economies and creating additional jobs for residents.

“We have already seen evidence of how EWR has increased prosperity and encouraged rejuvenation in the first phase of the project, with new residential and business developments close to stations in Bicester and Bletchley,” the spokesperson said.

They highlighted the economic benefits of the construction phase, saying: “Delivering the line between Oxford and Bletchley/Milton Keynes (Connection Stage 1, or CS1) employed around 1,000 people and supported a further 500 in the wider supply chain, contributing an estimated £1.1 billion to the local economy in 2021/22. For later stages of EWR, this could grow to over 8,000 jobs for construction alone.”

When asked about workforce sourcing during the construction phase and how EWR is engaging with local businesses or training organisations to ensure local employment, the spokesperson said: “We have always strived to support local businesses and people and will continue to do so as the project moves forward.

“In constructing stage one, the East West Rail Alliance, which oversaw construction of the railway, was committed to supporting and developing the local and SME supply chain, both directly and indirectly, across various sectors – delivering long-term social and economic benefits to the communities along the route of the project.

“Once construction of the railway is complete, it will be handed over to Network Rail/GBR, as was the case with the new section of line between Bicester and Bletchley, and it will then become part of the national network.

“As is currently the case on the railway, every effort is made to offer employment to local people. Services are still some years away, so it is too early to provide precise details of the number of local people who will be employed.”