Disruption to Bedford bus service continues due to driver shortage

Grant Palmer Limited - a Bedfordshire’s family owned operator since 1999

Grant Palmer Limited - which operates a rural bus service across Bedford - has been forced to make changes to its timetable once again.

Back in October, Bedford Today revealed how a combination of Covid sickness and Brexit were to blame

In a tweet posted earlier today (Friday), it said: “Unfortunately, there will be a disruption to our 21, 24, 28A, 44, 68, 74 and C services today.

"This is due to ongoing national shortage of drivers.

"The rest of the services will be unaffected.”

Last week Grant Palmer revealed it was recruiting drivers with existing staff taking overtime shifts as well as rest day working.

In a statement on its website, the bus company said: “We’re currently experiencing driver availability issues due to increased levels of sickness post-Covid, restricted supply, training scheme disruption and ongoing resource challenges.

"To train a non-licence holder to drive a bus requires a full medical examination, two theory tests, a hazard perception test and two driving tests both on and off the road.

"The process can take up to 12 weeks, but we are seeing further delays with the processing of licences at the DVLA and PCV test availability.

"We continue to recruit new staff members and ensure our colleagues have a generous package of benefits - pay rates have increased substantially since 2020.”