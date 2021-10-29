Bus driver shortage leads to timetable change in Bedford

Grant Palmer Limited - which operates a rural bus service across Bedford - has been forced to make changes to its timetable.

Staff shortages due to Brexit and sickness caused by the pandemic are to blame.

In a statement from the company (GPL), it said: "GPL has worked hard to minimise the effect of staff shortages to customers but have seen a higher than average number of bus service cancellations in the past fortnight.

Grant Palmer Limited - a Bedfordshire’s family owned operator since 1999

"In order to continue to provide a high quality and dependable bus service for residents across the borough GPL will be making a small number of changes to bus routes."

Service 22 which operates between Bedford Bus Station, Peppercorn Park, The Limes and Anjulita Court will now operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only.

Service 27 will continue to operate on weekdays between Wilden and Mark Rutherford School and additional off-peak journeys will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays only.

The morning timetable on services 28 and 28A will be amended to provide a peak time journey into Bedford amalgamating both routes. All other journeys on services 28 and 28A are

unaffected.

Thomas Manship, executive assistant for GPL, said: “We have delivered a reliable network of services for residents across north Bedford for a number of years. We have invested over £1 million pounds in new vehicles for our services and most recently upgraded our ticketing systems to offer contactless payment.

"Unfortunately like many other transport operators we have been affected by staff sickness and driver shortages. Our revised timetables will improve reliability whilst continuing to offer key

connections for residents in rural communities.”