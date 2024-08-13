Delays for Bedford, Luton and Biggleswade rail commuters due to signalling fault

By Jo Robinson
Published 13th Aug 2024, 09:15 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 12:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Luton, Bedford and Biggleswade rail commuters faced delays this morning due to signalling fault.

Thameslink received reports of a problem with the system in the Nunhead area.

This means that services between Welwyn Garden City to Sevenoaks, and Luton to Orpington are having to run at a reduced speed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thameslink stated: "Train services are running with delays by up to 10 minutes. Disruption is expected until 10am. Please use our online planner to help you with your journey."

> The delays have now cleared.

Related topics:BedfordBiggleswadeLutonThameslinkDisruptionTrain services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.