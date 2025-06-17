Delays at Bedford railway station after train breaks down

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 17:16 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 10:45 BST
Bedford Train Stationplaceholder image
Bedford Train Station
Passengers at Bedford railway station are being warned of delays after a train broke down in Luton.

Currently, trains can not run between London St Pancras and Bedford in both directions.

East Midlands Railway said that Network Rail is investigating the problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 2 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 18:40.”

Related topics:East Midlands RailwayBedfordLutonNetwork Rail
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice