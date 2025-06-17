Delays at Bedford railway station after train breaks down

Passengers at Bedford railway station are being warned of delays after a train broke down in Luton.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

They added: “At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 2 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 18:40.”