Delays at Bedford railway station after train breaks down
Passengers at Bedford railway station are being warned of delays after a train broke down in Luton.
Currently, trains can not run between London St Pancras and Bedford in both directions.
East Midlands Railway said that Network Rail is investigating the problem.
They added: “At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 2 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 18:40.”