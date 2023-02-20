Bedford's motorists will have SIX road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

There's more temporary road closures on the A1

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden Roundabout to Wyboston Interchange – carriageway closure and lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am March 4 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

• A1, from 9pm January 23 to 5am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Eaton Socon to Radwell – entry slip closure and lane closures for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm August 30 2022 to 5am June 2 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm February 20 to 5am February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Southoe – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways