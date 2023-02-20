No, it's not a pig-ment of your imagination as Bedford's wooden pigs get revamp

No, it’s not a pig-ment of your imagination – this really happened.

The wooden pig sculptures on Bedford’s Woodlands development were looking a bit lacklustre – you might even say they were far from swine – so the good people at Brickhill Parish Council and Bedford Borough Council decided to do something about it.

The wooden pigs at the Crispin Drive Playground

If these sculptures are giving you hamnesia, you obviously don't recall they were originally installed over 10 years ago at the Crispin Drive Playground when the Woodlands development was being built.

Unfortunately, one pig in particularly had rotted badly over time and both were due for refurbishment, so in a collab-boar-ation funded by bpha, it was decided one should be replaced and the other restored to its former glory – most likely with hogwash.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “I’m glad we could collaborate with Brickhill Parish Council and bpha to improve the Woodlands development by restoring and replacing these well-loved features for residents in the area to enjoy.”

Mark Fitzpatrick, chairman of Brickhill Parish Council, said: “The ‘pig park’ is a central part of Woodlands Park, as well as a fun play space for younger children. I am really pleased that together we have restored them.”

The refurbished wooden pig