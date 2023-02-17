Make a splash to show support for community swimming on Bedford’s Big Swim Day

A Big Swim Day event is being held to support pools in Bedford and Kempston struggling with the huge increase in energy bills.

The event, on February 24, aims to demonstrate the level of public support for swimming pools and other public leisure and cultural facilities facing financial pressure.

The recent Government decision to scale back financial support for pools to cover energy costs has placed many at risk of closure.

The Big Swim Day is being held on February 24

Swimming pools are particularly dependent on energy use, both in maintaining the ambient temperature in the facility and in heating the pool water to the right temperature.

The rise in energy costs has come on top of financial challenges arising out of closure during the period of the Covid pandemic, as well as continuing public expenditure constraints over many years.

The event is being organised by Fusion Lifestyle which runs Kempston Pool, Oasis Beach Pool and Robinson Pools & Fitness.

Anthony Cawley, Fusion Lifestyle, executive, said: “Big Swim Day is the ideal opportunity for local people to show support for local community pools, facing unprecedented financial challenges, and while doing so to have a great time and build mental health and physical wellbeing.

“There’s no need to make special arrangements - just come along on the day.”