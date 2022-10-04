Bedford drivers should expect delays on A421 and A1

Drivers in and around Bedford will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Expect delays of up to 30 minutes on A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 31

• A421, from 8pm September 14 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Marston Moretaine – entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 7am October 3 to 6pm October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421/A1 both directions between A6, junction and St Neots north junction – 24-hour diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Anglian Water

• A421, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Water End Interchange – entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm October 6 to 5am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Tempsford to Wyboston – lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of H W Martin