The mayor has suggested residents who do not want or need this month’s £400 energy rebate can help others instead.

The payment – which is not means tested – will be spread over the next months with no option to opt-out.

And already, a number of residents have contacted the council to ask how they can make a donation and help others.

Bedford Foodbank

Mayor Dave Hodgson has suggested they consider supporting Bedford Foodbank.

He said: “The cost-of-living crisis is impacting so many of our community, so it is heartening to hear from those that are in a position to help others.

“Bedford Foodbank is run by local people for local people and relies on the support of the community to ensure that it can continue to stop the local residents it meets from going hungry.”

Sarah Broughton, Bedford Foodbank’s project manager, said: “Bedford Foodbank feeds over 1,500 people a month who are living in Bedford borough and experiencing food poverty.

“Lots of households are going to find this winter tough, with the cost of living increasing. By making a small donation of food or cash to Bedford Foodbank you can make a massive difference to many families.

If you are struggling to cope with the rising cost of living, particularly with food and energy costs – visit the council's website for more help

