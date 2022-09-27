The first signs of Christmas are already appearing on shop shelves – but with the cost of living crisis continuing to bite one Bedford shop is offering a huge prize to help make the festive season easier.

QD in Bedford is giving one lucky customer the chance to win everything they need – with a 60 second trolley dash.

The competition is now open, and all customers need to do to enter is pop into the Greyfriars store and scan their QD Reward Card every time they make a purchase. Each scan represents one entry into the competition.

Customers could win a dash through the Christmas department

Customers can sign up for a free reward card in-store to enter, with the trolley dash set to take place in QD’s Christmas department which includes sackfuls of trees, decorations, lights, gifts, food, seasonal treats, toys and homewares.

Entries close on October 23, with the dash taking place at the start of November.

Lorraine Cooper, marketing manager at QD, said: “Christmas is going to be tough for many people this year with the cost of living crisis and increased heating bills. Here at QD, we wanted to do our bit to help spread some cheer and give one lucky customer an early present from the QD family to theirs. Our trolley dash has been very popular in the past and we’re delighted to bring it back for 2022.

