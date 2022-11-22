Bedford's motorists will have EIGHT road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Drivers should face hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Marsh Leys – mobile lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm November 8 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

• A14, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, junction 18 to junction 20 – back-to-back lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marsh Leys roundabout to Wilstead junction – diversion route on behalf CBC

• A421, from 8pm November 23 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Water End Interchange – entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm November 24 to 5am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 18 – exit and entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

Advertisement

• A1, from 9pm November 24 to 5am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 13 to junction 14 – carriageway closure for loop repairs on behalf of National Highways