'My belongings were stolen after fatal Bedford flats explosion,' says resident

She told BBC other residents also found items were not there when police retrieved them

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 11:02am

A woman whose home was destroyed in the Redwood Grove explosion earlier this year believes the site was looted after the blast.

According to a report with the BBC, Karina Kaetano believes her family jewellery – including a blue sapphire bracelet with white crystals – was taken from a room not even affected by the blaze.

She said when police asked what residents would like recovered, she asked for a jewellery box but it was returned empty.

The Redwood Grove fire back in July

Bedfordshire Police confirmed it is investigating.

