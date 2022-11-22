'My belongings were stolen after fatal Bedford flats explosion,' says resident

A woman whose home was destroyed in the Redwood Grove explosion earlier this year believes the site was looted after the blast.

According to a report with the BBC, Karina Kaetano believes her family jewellery – including a blue sapphire bracelet with white crystals – was taken from a room not even affected by the blaze.

She said when police asked what residents would like recovered, she asked for a jewellery box but it was returned empty.

The Redwood Grove fire back in July

Bedfordshire Police confirmed it is investigating.

Detectives investigating the fatal explosion at the Redwood Grove flats in July believe the fire was deliberately started by Reena James who died in the blaze.