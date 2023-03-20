Bedford drivers have almost 10 road closures to avoid - including A421 & A1

Expect delays of over 30 minutes

Bedford's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Eaton Socon to Radwell – entry slip closure and lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 9pm March 20 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – back-to-back mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 5am March 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 to A4280 – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm March 29 to 5am March 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8am April 3 to 5pm April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Tempsford, junction – diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council