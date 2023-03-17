Bedford Hospital car park closes on Monday as new eyecare theatre is built

The car park will be closed until December while work takes place

The car park - marked in orange - will be closed until December

A Bedford Hospital car park is set to close until the end of the year as a new eyecare theatre is built.

The ophthalmology theatre will help care for patients requiring surgery for eye conditions such as cataracts – but the patient car park between Rye Close and Cygnet Wing will be closed from Monday (March 20) while building work takes place.

The 41-space car park, which has two disabled spaces, will be out of use until December.

Traffic management systems will be in place at the rear entrance of Cygnet and the single storey extension to Riverbank at all times from the Beeden House direction only. Signs and wardens in place to point patients and visitors in the right direction.

There is alternative parking adjacent to Cygnet and next to the Kempston Road entrance. The drop off bays by the front entrance of Cygnet Wing will still be in use.

