8 road closures for Bedford drivers to watch out - including severe delays at the Black Cat roundabout

File photo of a road closed sign

Drivers in and around Bedford will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers - permanent works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 11.59pm March 31 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, All approaches to Black Cat roundabout - Narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 11.59pm April 30 2027, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout - North quadrant closure for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm July 29 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm July 29 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm August 4 to 5am August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Little Paxton to Buckden - carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm August 6 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Hail Weston - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6 Elstow - entry slip road closure and diversion route due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.