6 National Highways road closures for Bedford drivers to watch out for this week

Bedford's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

• A1, from 8am May 26 to 6pm May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, junction with Tempsford Village Hall. Works with some carriageway incursion for maintenance works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A428, from 8pm May 24 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, St Neots Tesco Roundabout - Lane closure Switching for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

• A428, from 8pm May 10 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Wyboston to Caxton - Multiway signals for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat Roundabout, Short Stops for Electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat Roundabout - mobile Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.