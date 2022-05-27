Street parties are set to take place up and down the country for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Platinum Jubilee will run as a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.
And in Bedford the council waived its usual admin fee for street party road closures - so everyone who wanted to could have a knees up.
And there will be a whopping 77 road closures for street parties in the borough.
