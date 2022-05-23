6 National Highways road closures for Bedford drivers to watch out for this week

Bedford's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Watch out for these road closures

> A428, from 8pm May 10 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Wyboston to Caxton - multiway signals for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

> A14, from 1pm May 23 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill to Thrapston, carriageway and lay by closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

> A428, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, junction with Hawkstone Road. Works under traffic signals for GI for new roundabout works on behalf of Waterman Group.

> A421, from 9pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh Leys lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

> A421, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat Roundabout, short stops for electrical works on behalf of Ringway.