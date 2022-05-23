Speed cameras installed in Bedford's Cauldwell area

New average speed cameras have been installed on Mile Road in Bedford in a bid to improve road safety.

Cauldwell Councillors Fouzia Atiq and Abu Sultan say that speeding and bad driving habits are the most frequently raised problems that residents tell them about.

And the councillors have been persistently lobbying Bedford Borough Council to have these average speed cameras installed.

Councillors Fouzia and Abu campaigned for the new speed cameras

In a joint statement they said: “As ward councillors, our role is to listen to concerns raised to us by our residents, and ensure these concerns are heard at Bedford Borough Council and acted on.