Search continues for a second day after reports of man in Bedford river

A search is ongoing after reports of a man seen in the River Great Ouse in Bedford

Searches are continuing for a second day after emergency responders rushed to Bedford's Embankment after receiving witness reports about a man spotted in the water of the River Great Ouse.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said they were called at around 9.30am with reports of an elderly man in the water at the Swan Hotel, Bedford.

They rushed to the scene along with Bedfordshire Police and paramedics.

A rescue boat and sleds, reach poles and underwater camera were used in the search.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said: "We worked with the Police and Hart to provide multi-agency support.

"We undertook a methodical grid search around his last known location. Water technicians were deployed to the water along with a rescue boat, rescue sleds, reach poles and an underwater camera.

"At around 12pm we ceased searching and the incident was handed over to the Police."

Bedfordshire Police said: "Officers are continuing searches today (Friday, March 4) and there will be an increased police presence in the area.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and officers are working closely with the family.