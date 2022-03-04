Body found in Bedford River after two-day search
The death is not being treated as suspicious
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:07 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:08 pm
A body has been found in the search for a missing man in Bedford River.
Police have confirmed that a body was found today (Friday, March 4) in the river by The Embankment, Bedford.
A formal identification has not yet taken place, but next of kin has been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting reference 80 of 3 March. **
Bedfordshire Police have thanked Midshires Search and Rescue for their support and efforts in the search.