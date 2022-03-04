Body found in Bedford River after two-day search

The death is not being treated as suspicious

By Laura Hutchinson
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:07 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:08 pm
Bedford River

A body has been found in the search for a missing man in Bedford River.

Police have confirmed that a body was found today (Friday, March 4) in the river by The Embankment, Bedford.

A formal identification has not yet taken place, but next of kin has been informed.

Search continues for a second day after reports of man in Bedford river

The death is not being treated as suspicious and anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting reference 80 of 3 March. **

Bedfordshire Police have thanked Midshires Search and Rescue for their support and efforts in the search.

