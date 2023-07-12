Primary students in Bedford celebrate best SATs results school has ever seen

It’s the second time they’ve taken SAT exams since Covid

Putnoe Primary students are celebrating another set of outstanding SATs results.

This year marks the second time they’ve taken SAT exams since Covid and – despite the challenges presented by the pandemic – have achieved the best results the school has ever seen.

Putnoe Primary students achieve best ever SATs

Simon Petch, headteacher at Putnoe Primary School, said: “I am absolutely ecstatic and tremendously proud. Behind this fantastic set of results is a story of resilience, determination and hard work from our students and staff, who have all been truly impressive throughout the seven years that this cohort have been at Putnoe.

“The results our students have achieved will enable them to continue with their academic achievements as they progress on to secondary school. I am absolutely certain they will continue to be successful in the next phase of their education.

"I would like to thank students, staff and parents, the whole Putnoe Primary School community, for their remarkable hard work and effort to achieve such fantastic results.”

Not only have the students at Putnoe achieved brilliant results overall, there have been some particular highlights.

Significant increases were seen in not just those achieving the expected standard – numbers achieving the greater depth standard have also soared.