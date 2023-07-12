News you can trust since 1845
Primary students in Bedford celebrate best SATs results school has ever seen

It’s the second time they’ve taken SAT exams since Covid
By Donna Neely-HayesContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST

Putnoe Primary students are celebrating another set of outstanding SATs results.

This year marks the second time they’ve taken SAT exams since Covid and – despite the challenges presented by the pandemic – have achieved the best results the school has ever seen.

Putnoe Primary students achieve best ever SATs
Simon Petch, headteacher at Putnoe Primary School, said: “I am absolutely ecstatic and tremendously proud. Behind this fantastic set of results is a story of resilience, determination and hard work from our students and staff, who have all been truly impressive throughout the seven years that this cohort have been at Putnoe.

“The results our students have achieved will enable them to continue with their academic achievements as they progress on to secondary school. I am absolutely certain they will continue to be successful in the next phase of their education.

"I would like to thank students, staff and parents, the whole Putnoe Primary School community, for their remarkable hard work and effort to achieve such fantastic results.”

Not only have the students at Putnoe achieved brilliant results overall, there have been some particular highlights.

Significant increases were seen in not just those achieving the expected standard – numbers achieving the greater depth standard have also soared.

These results build on the exceptional progress acknowledged in 2021-22 by Bedford Borough Council – with children achieving the expected standard now above national standards in all areas.

