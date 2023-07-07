Department for education figures show 88% of students got their first choice school

Nearly nine in 10 pupils in Bedford were admitted to their first-choice secondary school, new figures show.

The Association of School and College Leaders said the rising number of secondary school pupils is putting pressure on applications, especially in more affluent areas that have schools with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings.

Department for Education figures show 2,047 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Bedford for the 2023-24 academic year.

Of them, 1,801 (88%) were admitted to their first choice, while 2,009 (98.1%) received a place from at least one school in their top four choices.

Areas that allow children to select more than three preferred schools generally have a lower first-choice acceptance rate as parents tend to be a little more speculative with their applications.

Nationally, 82.6% of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2023-24 – down from 83.3% the year before – while the proportion securing a place from any of their favoured schools fell slightly from 95.8% in 2022-23 to 95.6%.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said the slight fall in pupils receiving their first offer could be due to the rising number of applications – some 619,991 pupils applied for a secondary school place for 2023-24, the highest number since records began in 2014-15.

In Bedford, the total number of applications rose as well. Despite this, the proportion of children receiving their first choice also increased.

Mr Barton said: "The rising number of secondary-age pupils is putting additional pressure on places, particularly in schools located within affluent areas that have an outstanding or good Ofsted rating.

"Conversely, there are other schools in more challenging circumstances in other areas that are stigmatised by negative Ofsted ratings and are struggling to recruit pupils to fill their place numbers.

"It is an absolutely ridiculous situation, and the Government should focus more on investing the money and support that is needed to ensure every community has good school places on their doorstep."

Here are the secondary schools in [council area] which were hardest to get into, based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

Bedford Free School At Bedford Free School, just 45% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 114 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

Goldington Academy At Goldington Academy, 77% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 55 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

Castle Newnham School At Castle Newnham School, 88% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 18 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

Sharnbrook Academy At Sharnbrook Academy, 89% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 32 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

