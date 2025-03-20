Universal Studios: It's 'vital' to unleash potential of Bedford, says Prime Minister

Bedford's MP is "maintaining momentum" for the eagerly-anticipated Universal Studios site, as he raised the topic at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on March 19.

Pushing for action, Mohammad Yasin MP asked Prime Minister Kier Starmer about the opportunities that a "world class theme park" could bring to the area – and its ties to the Oxford Cambridge Arc.

A decision is still yet to be made on whether the theme park will be built – and Mr Yasin acknowledges that the public are "eager" for updates.

Speaking during PMQs, he said: "Mr Speaker, I welcome the government's ambitious growth plans for the Oxford Cambridge Arc, which promise to reverse years of decline and transform the eastern region by driving prosperity, creating jobs and delivering much needed housing.

"But does the Prime Minister agree with me that the crowning achievement of this plan would be the establishment of a world class theme park in Bedford borough? [Laughter and cheers] It would transform our local economy, create thousands of new jobs and opportunities, and elevate Bedford as a national hub for leisure and tourism."

In response, Mr Starmer said: "I think he's right to raise this important project that we are working for and I think it's vital that we do unleash the potential of the Oxford Cambridge Corridor, and of course, Bedford, by generating growth, jobs, and opportunities.

"And we're doing that by speeding up the delivery of new infrastructure projects, slashing red tape, and getting Britain building."

Posting on social media, Mr Yasin said that he was "pleased" to reaffirm his support for the project – although he reminded constituents that he "cannot disclose much" due to the "commercial sensitivity of ongoing negotiations".

He wrote: "Today [19 March], I felt it was important to maintain momentum on this incredible opportunity for our region and to do everything I can to secure the thousands of jobs such a significant investment would bring to our local economy."

Universal first set out its plans for a new theme park in late 2023 after purchasing 480-acres of land in the county.

But the park has still not been given the green light.

However, MP Blake Stephenson (Mid Bedfordshire) has also been “pushing hard” in parliament, with Tourism Minister Chris Bryant informing him that negotiations "are going well".