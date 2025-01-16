Negotiations 'going well' on Universal Theme Park In Bedfordshire as local MP Blake Stephenson pushes government for progress

Blake Stephenson MP speaking about Universal in the House of Commons

Blake Stephenson, the Member of Parliament for Mid Bedfordshire, is continuing to push the Government to secure investment for a brand new Universal Studios theme park in Bedfordshire.

It was late 2023 when Universal first set out its plans for a new theme park after purchasing 480-acres worth of land in the county, followed by a consultation of local residents.

A survey conducted by the company showed 92% of the 6,000 who took part were in favour of the theme park, but a decision is still yet to be made on whether it will be given the go-ahead.

Local MP Blake Stephenson has been pushing hard in Parliament calling on the Government to do everything possible to secure the investment, including secure a Westminster Hall debate on tourism in Bedfordshire late last year.

And today (16th January), Blake spoke in the House of Commons to ask Tourism Minister Chris Bryant to provide an update on the ongoing discussions with Universal.

Blake said: "Plans for a Universal Studios theme park in Bedfordshire are a huge opportunity to drive economic growth and private sector investment.

"What progress is being made, and when do the Government expect discussions with Universal Studios to conclude?"

Tourism Minister Chris Bryant responded: "The hon. Gentleman knows, because we have had several discussions about it, that I cannot enter into the precise details of the negotiations, but they are going well, and I am hopeful that this will be absolutely transformational for the British tourism industry if we manage to pull it off. I am sure that he will urge everybody to co-operate with the Government in that process."