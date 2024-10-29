Plans for solar panels near Bedford could save tons of CO₂ emissions per year

Approximate location for the proposed solar array. Screenshot: Google My Maps Map Data (C) 2024 Imagery (C) 2024 Maxar Technologies

A rural Bedford business has claimed that, if approved, a solar power system would make it more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

An application by P Squire Limited to install a solar system at Bassmead Manor Barns in Staploe has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The plan is for the installation of 320 PV solar panels, which would be divided into two adjacent arrays.

It is designed to produce enough power to cover 46 per cent of the site’s annual energy needs, reducing the site’s requirement and reliance on National Grid supplied electricity.

It could also potentially save 37 tons of CO₂ emissions per year, and the applicant said this is the equivalent to planting around 1,700 trees annually.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01819/FUL.

The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, November 22, 2024.

