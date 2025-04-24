Universal Studios Bedford: Government hits pause on Wixams railway station plans as theme park could bring larger project
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bedford mayor Tom Wootton told last night’s Executive (Wednesday, April 23) that the government has asked the council to stop work on the original Wixams station plans.
“We have had word from the government… they want us to stop work on the Wixams railway station,” he said.
“This is probably some great news for [councillor] Frost and the finance team that we’re not paying out for 65 million quid of train station.
“So, it might make one or two things easier on the financial fronts in the next year or so.
But it does mean for the residents of Wixams a small pause while they get a very, very large four-[platform] train station – that [may] even have a roof.
“I’ve also been told that they’re probably thinking of trying to bring trains from further afield than London, possibly even from abroad.
“That would ease a lot of the air-mile worries that the Greens have.
“That’s the rumours I’ve heard, we haven’t had anything confirmed, and we haven’t had the plans of the station confirmed yet.
“We’re still in very early days,” he said.
The mayor added that buses, active travel, and trains are the “heart” of plans to deliver “large amounts” of people to the site.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.