Revised plans for shared housing and mosque in Bedford submitted to council
The proposal for 5 Melbourne Street would see the front of the property converted into a four-bedroom HMO with improved communal facilities, while the rear building would provide ancillary rooms and a prayer hall for the mosque.
A previous retrospective application was refused by Bedford Borough Council, which said the development “would fail to provide future occupiers with a healthy living environment” (25/00595/S73A).
However, the applicant says the new scheme addresses this and other concerns raised in the refusal by enlarging communal space, carrying out a full noise assessment, and restoring community floorspace.
Planning documents say the mosque serves a regular congregation and “provides measurable social value”, while the HMO would offer well-managed housing for single residents and key workers.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01744/S73A. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, October 7, 2025.