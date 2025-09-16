Revised plans for shared housing and mosque in Bedford submitted to council

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 14:15 BST
TSB House, 5 Melbourne Street Bedford Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2025 Google Image Capture July 2024placeholder image
TSB House, 5 Melbourne Street Bedford Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2025 Google Image Capture July 2024
Fresh plans have been submitted to turn part of a former gym site in Bedford into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with a mosque and community space.

The proposal for 5 Melbourne Street would see the front of the property converted into a four-bedroom HMO with improved communal facilities, while the rear building would provide ancillary rooms and a prayer hall for the mosque.

A previous retrospective application was refused by Bedford Borough Council, which said the development “would fail to provide future occupiers with a healthy living environment” (25/00595/S73A).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the applicant says the new scheme addresses this and other concerns raised in the refusal by enlarging communal space, carrying out a full noise assessment, and restoring community floorspace.

Planning documents say the mosque serves a regular congregation and “provides measurable social value”, while the HMO would offer well-managed housing for single residents and key workers.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01744/S73A. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Related topics:HMOBedfordBedford Borough Council
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice