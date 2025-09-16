Revised plans for shared housing and mosque in Bedford submitted to council

TSB House, 5 Melbourne Street Bedford Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2025 Google Image Capture July 2024

Fresh plans have been submitted to turn part of a former gym site in Bedford into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with a mosque and community space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal for 5 Melbourne Street would see the front of the property converted into a four-bedroom HMO with improved communal facilities, while the rear building would provide ancillary rooms and a prayer hall for the mosque.

A previous retrospective application was refused by Bedford Borough Council, which said the development “would fail to provide future occupiers with a healthy living environment” (25/00595/S73A).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the applicant says the new scheme addresses this and other concerns raised in the refusal by enlarging communal space, carrying out a full noise assessment, and restoring community floorspace.

Planning documents say the mosque serves a regular congregation and “provides measurable social value”, while the HMO would offer well-managed housing for single residents and key workers.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01744/S73A. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, October 7, 2025.