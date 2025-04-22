Retrospective planning application for Bedford house in multiple occupation and mosque submitted to council
The application for 5 Melbourne Street, submitted under reference 25/00595/S73A, proposes the retention of the site as a mixed-use development comprising a five-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) and a mosque with support facilities.
According to documents submitted to Bedford Borough Council, the front building has been converted into five en-suite rooms with communal living and kitchen areas.
The rear building is already being used as a mosque, with the first floor functioning as the main prayer space and the ground floor housing a staff room, kitchen, imam’s office and additional prayer area.
The application states that the mosque and HMO have separate entrances and that measures such as acoustic insulation and fencing have been installed to minimise noise and ensure privacy.
Only one on-site parking space is provided — for mosque leadership — and the applicant states that HMO tenants will be “explicitly selected based on possession of a car parking permit or having no car, to promote sustainable transport options”.
The applicant argues the redevelopment brings a vacant commercial site back into active use and supports local housing and community needs.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
