Report into carbon capture facility near Stwartby incinerator identifies environmental impact of plans
The report, prepared by consultants on behalf of Rookery South Ltd, outlines the environmental issues that could be considered ahead of a full planning application for the Rookery Carbon Capture Facility.
In the cover letter, the applicant’s agent said “due to the sensitivity of the environment and the characteristics of the proposed development, the Applicant intends to voluntarily undertake an EIA [Environmental Impact Assessment] of the proposed development”.
If approved, the plant would capture carbon emissions from the existing Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) and prepare it for storage or transport.
It also acknowledges the risk of noise during the four-year construction period, and the possibility of increased emissions — including from road transport, if a CO₂ pipeline cannot be delivered and lorries are used instead.
Although the site sits within a non-statutory wildlife designation, the report says development could impact habitats of importance, including hedgerows and reedbeds.
Transport, however, has been “scoped out” of the full Environmental Impact Assessment.
The applicants have requested a ten-year window to begin construction.
The report forms part of the formal process that identifies environmental considerations required before development can be approved.
More information can be found on Central Bedfordshire Council’s planning portal, reference CB/25/01016/SCO.
A full planning application is expected in due course.
