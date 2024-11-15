Have your say over plans for carbon capture installation at incinerator near Bedford

Rookery South site. Picture: Google Maps

The consultation on a carbon capture installation at Rookery South is a chance for residents to “shape the formal proposals” Encyclis (formerly Covanta) has said.

The company has come under criticism from Bedfordshire Against Covanta Incinerator (BACI) who in a statement said the company has “chosen to only leaflet a small proportion of the local parishes”.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked Encyclis why it only gave short notice of the consultation events and close to only contact a “small proportion” of the local residents.

A Encyclis spokesperson said: “As we develop our plans for this project, we are providing the local community with an opportunity to give us their views to help shape the formal proposals we hope to submit in 2025.

“This initial consultation period is in November and December.

“As a company we have chosen to open this initial consultation to ensure local residents are informed and involved.

“It is the first phase of the application process and there will be further public engagement as the proposal moves forward.

“At the point of a formal application being submitted, the local planning authority will of course carry out its own consultation.

“All parish councils that are represented on the Rookery South Community Liaison Panel were given advance notice of the proposals for a carbon capture facility in January and July of this year.

“Information has been posted to over 4,000 households.

“We have additionally sent information to all councillors and clerks of the nine parish councils nearest the site.”

The BACI statement added that Encyclis had “chosen not to include any reference to the new facility on their current Rookery South website”.

The Encyclis spokesperson said: “There is a link to the consultation page on the main Rookery South ERF website.

“You can find it here: https://www.rookerysoutherf.co.uk/community/.”

The Consultation Events are taking place on-site at the Visitor Centre at Rookery South, Green Lane, Stewartby on November 21 from 2pm to 7pm and November 23 from 10am to 3pm.