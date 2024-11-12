Rookery South site. Picture: Google Maps

A new green energy facility could be built at Stewartby, next to the Encyclis incinerator, which was strongly opposed by villagers and began operating in January 2022.

The company, formerly Covanta, is planning to construct a carbon capture structure on the Rookery South Pit in the village.

This Encyclis application would comply with government CO2 emissions restrictions, according to a statement from Bedfordshire Against Covanta Incinerator (BACI).

“Although BACI welcomes any interventions restricting the emissions of the oversized and badly situated incinerator, we remain cautious about various aspects which are likely to impact on the local environment,” said the statement.

“Early indications are that the facility would involve a large building complex with more chimneys, and would take four years to build. The stated intention is to use a chemical reaction involving amines to capture the carbon dioxide and then dispose of it via a network of pipelines.

“This application would be considered by the local authority, rather than being subject to the national planning inspectorate and a revised development consent order (DCO). Details of the new facility can be obtained from the website … https://www.ccfrookerysouth.co.uk/

“Public consultations are scheduled on-site in the incinerator’s visitor centre at Rookery South in Green Lane on Thursday, November 21 from 2pm until 7pm and on Saturday, November 23 between 10am and 3pm.”

The company explained on the website: “Rookery South Limited is seeking to build a new carbon capture facility on land adjoining our current Rookery South energy recovery unit at Stewartby.

“Encyclis is making significant commitments to help build the circular economy and to tackle climate change. Building our proposed carbon capture structure is an important step towards our transition to net zero.

“We’re aiming to make all our operating processes 100 per cent circular by 2030, so that every possible resource is recovered from the residual waste we receive. Carbon capture is designed to prevent carbon dioxide from industrial processes being released into the atmosphere.

“The objective is to capture the CO2 emissions generated from the treatment of waste at our Rookery South site using this new unit. These would then be transferred to a carbon capture and storage core network pipeline, proposed by the National Infrastructure Commission.

“When operational, our carbon capture process would prevent about 90 per cent of carbon dioxide from the energy recovery system entering the atmosphere annually.

“A number of long-term high value jobs will be provided, while the project would generate significant local supply chain spend during its construction and subsequent operation.

“Feedback from the consultation will inform the final design of the scheme, and we aim to submit our planning application to Central Bedfordshire Council early next year,” added the company.

“We’re committed to keeping the local community informed throughout this process and there’ll be further consultation once the full plans are submitted.”

The plans would be considered by CBC’s development management committee in due course.