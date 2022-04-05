Plans to increase residential moorings at Priory Marina in Bedford

Priory Marina

The change would increase the number of residential moorings at the Barkers Lane marina to 100. The total number of moorings would remain at 232.

The proposed development will not alter the structure or layout of the pontoons, access arrangements to the Priory Country Park, or the layout of the wider marina.

The applicant highlighted that residential customers sometimes like to choose their own mooring and there can be times when the layout needs to be reorganised to create space for certain vessel types.

So, as with the previous change of use approval (given in 2017), the flexibility of the mooring locations across the marina basin will remain.

As the level of provision on site is based on the overall number of marina berths, the applicant said the existing facilities will be able to accommodate the additional 22 residential moorings without needing to be upgraded.

This includes car parking, cycle storage, facilities building, toilets and shower facilities, as well as refuse and recycling facilities.

The applicant said benefits of this change in use include reducing ‘continuous cruising’ along the river, where those living on canal boats move from one mooring to another.

They added it would allow residents to have a formal postal address and post box on-site, making it easier to register for the electoral roll, bank accounts, loans and other formal applications.