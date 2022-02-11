Trouble buying your first home in Bedford? How about a houseboat?

Kirstie Allsopp has certainly caused offence with her comments about young people getting on to the property ladder.

She suggested they can easily afford to buy a house if they just give up their gym membership and foreign holidays as well as looking at cheaper areas.

But what if you STILL can't afford a house? Prices are crazy plus you need a massive deposit.

Well, we think we might have come up with an alternative.

Have you ever thought about a houseboat?

It can be a fantastic way of life, they are cheaper than a house - plus houseboats are exempt from stamp duty and pay the lowest band of council tax for residential moorings.

Here, we take a look at four currently on the market. See if any of these float your boat.

1. Priory Waterside & Marina, Bedford - £109,950 Dame Savanne is a 65ft long x 12ft wide Dutch barge built by Cornwood Industries in 2012. She was two bedrooms and one bathroom. Dame Savanne does not have an engine fitted but has 4 berths. She's ready to live on board and has a spacious, light open plan living room and fully equipped kitchen. Nice. Call 020 8012 0559 Photo: Aquavista, London Photo Sales

2. Priory Waterside & Marina, Bedford - £119,950 Rising Sun is a 46ft long x 11ft wide, wide-beam built by Durham Steel Craft in 2004. She doesn't have an engine fitted but has 2 berths. Rising Sun has an open plan contemporary interior and it ready to move on board immediately. Call 020 8012 0559 for more details and set up that viewing pronto Photo: Aquavista, London Photo Sales

3. Priory Waterside & Marina, Bedford - £109,500 Skylarking is 60ft long x 10ft wide. She is fitted with a Canaline 52HP diesel inboard engine and has 2 + 2 berths (so, 4 then). She was built by Collingwood Boats in 2016 and her galley includes a Hotpoint double oven, Hotpoint dishwasher & Bosch washing machine & Beko fridge. She's got it going on. Call 01234 351931 Photo: Aquavista Photo Sales

4. Priory Waterside & Marina, Bedford - £230,000 Described as a floating home, this 2-berth beauty is 50ft long and 14ft wide. She has stylish open plan living areas, two double bedrooms and a wraparound outside terrace. As the property blurb says, your exclusive floating home is situated within a gated community. Call 0800 8620936 to arrange a viewing Photo: Aquavista Photo Sales