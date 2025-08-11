Plans to convert row of historic homes in Bedford to 12-bed House in Multiple Occupation

Aerial View Screenshot from the Design and Access Statement. Image: LDRS

A terrace of Grade II listed buildings in Bedford town centre could be transformed into a 12-unit House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) under new proposals submitted to the borough council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application covers 29–41 High Street, a row of late Georgian and Victorian-era properties within the Bedford Conservation Area.

The upper floors, currently “underutilised” according to the applicant, would be converted into residential accommodation, while the existing ground-floor shops would remain in place to preserve the High Street’s active frontage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme includes a mix of en-suite and “standard” bedrooms, shared kitchens, and communal areas, alongside secure cycle storage and waste facilities.

The applicant said there would be “minimal external” changes, with alterations limited to relocating doors, creating a dedicated residential entrance, and adding new ground-floor windows to some apartments.

They also said in the Design and Access Statement that the interiors have “limited heritage value” due to past alterations, including modern partitions and suspended ceilings.

The design seeks to avoid harm to the buildings’ historic significance, with all new interventions described as reversible and sensitive to original proportions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant says the project supports the council’s priorities for heritage-led regeneration, sustainable transport, and increased town-centre housing supply.

The terrace comprises three separate listings, 27–33, 35, and 37–41 High Street, all first listed in 1971 and most recently updated in 2023. Historic records indicate parts of the buildings date back to the 15th century, with later Georgian and Victorian refronting.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01483/S73A.

The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, September 3, 2025.