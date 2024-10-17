Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to turn a fast food restaurant into a drive-thru in Bedford have been refused over a potential ‘risk to lives’.

Bedford Borough Planning Committee refused an application – from Alderforce Limited – to install a drive thru-lane and reduce the size of the KFC restaurant on the corner of Goldington Road and Bury Walk.

The planning decision had been deferred last month so councillors could check the traffic at the site amid road safety concerns.

But at Monday’s meeting committee members commented on the layout which includes one access point for cars to enter and exit.

KFC logo on a restaurant. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Some said that when they visited the site, their cars straddled both entry and exit lanes. They added the proposed changes meant cars would need to U-turn in a tight space to exit onto the busy dual carriageway, which they believed could pose a risk to pedestrians and cyclists on the adjacent path.

Cllr Wendy Rider said: “There’s no way whatsoever my car – a Volvo – would make it. I’d have to go over slightly onto the exit to get on to a very fast road to get off of and get on to. There’s no way I’d be risking my life to go to KFC. It’s so, so dangerous.”

Speaker Cllr Jonathan Abbott did point out the speed limit had been reduced to 30mph recently for safety reasons.

Another councillor suggested the design criteria had only considered ‘1970s minis’.

The proposed layout. Image: Pegasus Group

The plans were turned down – but it was suggested it was possible the applicant might resubmit an altered application addressing the matters. One councillor suggested another access point be introduced on Bury Walk.