Planning decision for a new Bedford KFC drive-thru delayed amid road safety concern

File image of an employee serving a portion of Kentucky Fried Chicken and chips (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

Planning for a new Bedford KFC drive-thru has been delayed so councillors can check the traffic for themselves.

Monday’s (September 16) Planning Committee heard that objections to the plans “are not nimbyism”, but concern over “a decline in road safety”.

The KFC on Goldington Road has been open for over a year, and the owners have applied to operate a drive-thru service to expand its offering to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Onions, from Pegasus Group, the applicant’s agent, said the new drive-thru lane has the potential to reduce demand for onsite parking.

“As customers would now have the option to use the drive-thru lane rather than park in the car park and collect their own meals and then travelling on to their destination,” he said.

Committee chair, councillor Jonathan Abbott (Lib Dem, Clapham & Oakley) said: “What will happen if on a Friday or Saturday night when it is busy, people are ordering food and the food isn’t ready and there’s nowhere for those drivers to be parked up to be passed their food?

“In theory, we’re going to see [the queue] back up, how is the restaurant planning to deal with this?” he asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Onions said the design is “substantial enough” to cope with the busiest periods of the day.

“In terms of restaurants of this type this property has a drive-thru stack that’s well in excess of units of a similar size, [to] enable most vehicles to wait in that queue off the public highway,” he said.

Councillor Christine McHugh (Lib Dems, Goldington) speaking as the ward councillor, said: “The issue about this site is that it’s just off the roundabout, and then it’s close to an entrance to an industrial site.

“And there’s going to be an increased load on this roundabout from the recent outline planning permission for an industrial site south of Goldington Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our great fear is for shunts happening, that somebody slows down to go into the site and get shunted.

“This is not nimbyism, this is a genuine concern that road safety will get worse,” she said.

Councillor Wendy Rider (Lib Dem, Brickhill) suggested that the Committee attends the site to see it for themselves on a Friday or a Saturday.

“Because there’s no point in going to see it when it’s a quiet period,” she said.

The committee agreed to defer their decision until after a site visit at a date and time to be determined.